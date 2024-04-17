AES Indiana monthly rate increase approved by IURC

INDIANAPOLIS — Those who have AES Indiana will soon see their monthly electricity bills increase after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a rate increase request.

Customers can expect their average monthly electric bill to increase by $9.36 starting next year.

AES Indiana originally requested an increase of an additional $17.49 a month, the IURC said, but the two came to an agreement on a lower amount.

“The newly approved agreement will mitigate the customer rate impact while ensuring AES Indiana has the revenues needed to provide service as required under Indiana law,” Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine said.

The agreement will also raise the monthly customer charge from $16.75 to $17.00.

Four of Indiana’s five investor-owned electric utilities have filed rate increase requests within the last year, including Indiana Michigan Power, CenterPoint Energy and Duke Energy, according to the IURC.