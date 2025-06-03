AES Indiana proposes rate increase: Customers may face higher bills starting 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana has requested a review that could lead to higher electric rates for customers. If approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), rates will rise in two phases: a 7.5% increase in the second quarter of 2026 and a 6% increase in January 2027.

According to the utility company, the increase is necessary to cover rising operational costs and support future investments in renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

According to Brandi Davis-Handy, President of AES Indiana, this rate review is essential as costs to deliver electricity continue to rise.

"The rate review process ensures transparency around the investments we’re making to build a more resilient energy future and demonstrates our commitment to delivering long-term value to our 532,000 customers,” Davis-Handy said.

Customers should also prepare for a 6% increase in bills for 2026 due to ongoing projects. AES Indiana encourages customers to use their bill calculator on the website to plan for the new rates.

The IURC will review the request over the next 10-12 months, allowing for public input. For more information, click here.