AES Indiana seeks public input on coal ash contamination corrective measures at Harding Street Station

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is considering different solutions to remedy coal ash contamination at the Harding Street Generating Station.

“Our priority is to be open and transparent," President Brandi Davis-Handy said.

AES Indiana educated the public about its Corrective Measures Assessment on Tuesday.

Groundwater monitoring results found levels of arsenic, lithium and molybdenum above groundwater protection standards.

In order to comply with the EPA’s Coal Combustion Residual (CCR) Rule, AES needs to take corrective measures.

“The ultimate objective of this evaluation is to select a remedy in accordance to the CCR Rule requirements, which is the next step in the process," Steve Putrich, engineer with Haley and Aldrich, the environmental consulting firm retained by AES, said.

Putrich says their evaluation found no adverse impacts on the community or environment.

“The presence of these constituents in the groundwater in this site do not pose a risk or impact to the White River, to human health or to ecological receptors," he said.

But David Van Gilder with the Hoosier Environmental Council finds that hard to believe.

“Downstream users. There’s a number of cities and towns that draw their drinking water from the White River. Of course, it goes through their processes to make it potable. One of the reasons it costs money to do that is there’s all this stuff in it," Van Gilder said.

The Hoosier Environmental Council says the solution for the coal ash must:



stop the groundwater contamination

stop coal ash contaminants from going into the White River

hold up against flood water

take into account how high the groundwater will be after the quarry next door closes and fills with water

Haley & Aldrich identified five potential solutions, which include a combination of source control and groundwater measures.

Source Control measures include:



Closure in Place with Slurry Wall

Hybrid Closure in Place

Closure by Removal

Groundwater measures include:



Hydraulic Containment

Water Infiltration

Monitored Natural Attenuation

In-ground Treatment

“We’re going to actively treat that groundwater. There’s two forms. Above ground and below ground, whether we’re reacting it in the ground to be treated or pumping it out of the ground to treat it," Putrich said.

Van Gilder was pleasantly surprised by the potential solutions.

“I was frankly impressed by the level of transparency here tonight. What studies have been done, what tests have been done," he said.

AES is seeking input from the community regarding these potential corrective measures.

"AES Indiana is holding a public meeting to discuss the findings of its Corrective Measures Assessment (CMA) for Harding Street Station. We’re evaluating potential corrective measures and are currently soliciting the public’s comments and suggestions on the proposed solutions." Mallory Duncan, AES Indiana Spokesperson

AES will accept comments until October 16.