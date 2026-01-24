AES Indiana suspends disconnections due to Winter Storm Fern

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana announced it's temporarily suspending disconnections for nonpayment through the rest of January due to extreme cold temperatures from Winter Storm Fern.

The utility company made the announcement as dangerously cold weather and significant snowfall are expected to hit Central Indiana this weekend and into next week.

"Our team is fully staffed and prepared to meet the increased demand for electricity," the company said. "We encourage customers to stay safe and prepare for the bitter cold."

AES Indiana is urging customers to prepare with emergency kits containing water, non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, portable chargers, flashlights, batteries and blankets.

The company recommends customers sign up for outage alerts through their online outage center and follow social media updates on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Officials emphasized safety when using alternate heat sources like fireplaces, wood stoves or portable heaters, stressing proper ventilation and following manufacturer guidelines.

Extended subfreezing temperatures can increase energy usage significantly, the utility warned.

AES Indiana suggests customers take steps now to minimize cold weather's impact on their bills by visiting energy-saving tips at aesindiana.com/ways-save.