AES Indiana to host community office hours to prepare for summer energy needs

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer approaches and temperatures rise, AES Indiana is encouraging customers to proactively plan for increased energy usage and higher bills.

The company suggests that tracking energy consumption and enhancing home efficiency can help manage costs during the hotter months.

To assist customers, AES Indiana is hosting two community office hour events this month. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn effective energy-saving strategies and consult with home auditors about boosting their home's efficiency.

Options include signing up for an in-home energy assessment for income-qualified customers or a virtual assessment available to all AES Indiana customers. Customers wishing to register for a home energy assessment should have their aesindiana.com username and password ready.

Additionally, the AES Indiana Customer Care team will be on hand during these events to offer personalized billing support, with a bilingual agent available at each location.

Community Office Hours:



Saturday, May 10

Frederick Douglass Park Community Center

1616 E 25th Street

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Frederick Douglass Park Community Center 1616 E 25th Street 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 17

Municipal Gardens Family Center

1831 Lafayette Rd

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No registration is required, and all AES Indiana customers are invited to attend and engage with representatives.