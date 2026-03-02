AES Indiana's parent company agrees to be sold, will go private

INDIANAPOLIS — The parent company of AES Indiana is being sold to a group of private investors, the company announced Monday.

A consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, and EQT Infrastructure has agreed to acquire The AES Corporation for $15.00 per share in cash, valuing the deal at approximately $10.7 billion in equity and an enterprise value of approximately $33.4 billion.

The deal also includes co-investors California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

The purchase price represents a 40.3% premium over AES' average share price in the 30 days before the first media reports of a potential sale surfaced in July 2025.

Once the deal closes, AES will be taken private and its stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Locally, the company says customers shouldn't expect major changes. AES Indiana and AES Ohio will continue to operate as locally managed, regulated utilities. The transaction is not expected to impact customer rates, and both utilities will remain subject to regulation by local, state, and federal authorities.

In a statement, AES said: "This transaction will deliver compelling near-term value to stockholders and better position AES to drive sustained growth across its business units, allowing the Company to deliver reliable energy solutions for customers and create long-term value for other stakeholders, including its workforce and local communities."

The deal is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027, pending approval from AES stockholders and federal and state regulators.