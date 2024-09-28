AES working to restore power to 43,000 customers

INDIANAPOLIS — Wind gusts of up to 55 mph brought by Hurricane Helene on Friday caused significant damage to AES Indiana's service area.

Approximately 97,000 customers were left without power.

AES said on Saturday morning, more than half of customers have been restored. Crews are now working on getting a remaining 43,000 customers restored.

You can monitor outages here.

AES outage map

AES anticipates restoration efforts to occur throughout the day given the extensive damage to poles and infrastructure from downed trees.

For updates on power restoration and the latest storm recovery efforts, visit the AES storm page for updates.

AES is urging everyone to stay away from downed power lines or poles and report them immediately to 317-261-8111.