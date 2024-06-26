Affordable housing, recovery residence breaks ground in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — On Tuesday morning, Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana broke ground on Legacy Recovery House, a new $2 million, certified community-based recovery residence in Plainfield.

"Service enriched affordable housing for six months to a year and get them to that bridge for a permanent home and do so while increasing their success in recovery," said John von Arx, the CEO of Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana.

Legacy Recovery House will be located adjacent to Winding Way Townhomes, a new affordable housing community for families and individuals.

The two developments create one of the first continuum of care campuses in the State of Indiana, totaling $12.2 million.

The VOAOHIN Legacy Recovery House will feature three, three-bedroom duplexes for women recovering from substance use disorder. Moms will be able to stay with their children while continuing to receive wrap-around services during their recovery.

"Affordable housing is limited, affordable housing with services is even more limited, affording housing with services and allowing you to bring your children did not exist," said von Arx.

"If they weren’t able to be with me, I don’t know where I would be to this day," said Ericka Smith, who went through the program in Columbus.

Smith went through the Indiana Fresh Recovery Center in Columbus when she was trying to get clean. They focus on helping moms recover from opioid and other drug addictions.

"It was just time to be a mom and step up and get clean," said Smith.

Smith had two stints at Indiana Fresh Recovery Center before transitioning out to the Legacy House in Columbus, which is named after her daughter.

The $10.2 million Winding Way community, developed by Radiant CDC and managed by Herron Property Management, will feature 22, one- two- and three-bedroom units that will end homelessness for individuals and families in our community.