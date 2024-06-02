Afghan community celebrates New Year in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, community members gathered to celebrate the Afghan New Year and culture in the Hoosier state.

The Afghan Community Center hosted the event. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Indiana since 2022.

WRTV

“As we all live in one society, it’s a great opportunity to celebrate our culture, holidays and traditions,” Najia Sherzad Hoshmand, Founder and President of Afghan American Community Center, said. “We have all come together with our beautiful families and children to celebrate this day. It’s about connecting with each other and making new friends.”

Each year, they host cultural events for the Afghan community, not only in Indianapolis but statewide.

WRTV

“It’s a very welcoming city and state. We are so glad people like it here and they are treated well. They make friends and it’s a great place to live,” Sherzad Hoshmand said.

Organizers say about 400 people attended the Afghan New Year event, including Afghan families, government and elected officials and faith-based organizations.

