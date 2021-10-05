Afghan evacuees vaccinated against measles, chicken pox

EDINBURGH — More than 6,100 Afghan evacuees housed at Camp Atterbury have been vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox.

Federal officials at the base said Monday that the vaccination campaign began Sept. 6 and concluded Sept. 17.

They said Afghans arriving at the base are required to receive vaccinations for measles, COVID-19 and other diseases as a condition of remaining in the U.S. unless a medical provider determine that a vaccine is not medically appropriate.

Department of Homeland Security officials say a measles outbreak among 24 evacuees in Europe, the Middle East and at U.S. military bases caused a three-week pause in evacuations.