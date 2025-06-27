Afghan family working to reunite, share hardships of being apart

INDIANAPOLIS — Back in February, WRTV covered a tear-jerking story of the reunion of an Afghan father and his children after years apart.

In 2021, Abdul, an Afghan soldier, had to board an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan, leaving his family behind. After years of working to bring his family to the United States, he finally reunited with his oldest son and daughter, with hopes that his wife, 16-year-old son and mother would soon follow.

Now, four months later, the process is becoming more complicated due to President Trump's travel ban and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"Whenever you're eating something, or you want to buy some food, or buy some groceries, or buy some clothes, new clothes here. And the first thing that comes to your mind is that do they have enough food? Do they have these clothes, or are they safe? That's enough for you to ruin your day," Jalal said.

Daily reminders for two of Abdul's children, Yalda and Jalal, who are constantly thinking about the well-being of their mom, brother and grandmother.

"All of a sudden, it comes to your mind that, OK, what are they doing? Oh, are they OK? Are they OK? Are the police there, or are they getting deported? That's the worst case," Jalal said.

The family went from Afghanistan to Iran, and then to Pakistan, just trying to make it out to be with their family.

"It's tough, actually. It's really hard," Jalal said.

Yalda and Jalal were able to join their father in the United States sooner due to college enrollment at Chardon State College.

"My sister has a very deep interest in medicine. So, she was willing to change her major to pre-dentistry, and I have been selected to media production because I used to be a photographer," Jalal said.

The siblings are quickly excelling. Making the Dean’s List after their first semester.

"We believe that if you're a student, the only thing that you should do is to study. Well, as long as you like what you're doing, but yes, you, you have to study," Jalal said.

New opportunities, they so desperately want their baby brother, mom and grandmother to experience.

"That's everyone's hope that they could come to the United States and live their dream life," Jalal said.