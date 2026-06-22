After AES rate hike, Gov. Braun names new chairman to utility regulatory panel

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Days after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a rate hike for the electric utility service in Indianapolis, Gov. Mike Braun named a new chairman to the panel.

Braun announced Monday on X that IURC Commissioner Anthony Swinger is the new chairman.

It was unclear what became of the previous Commission Chairman Andy Zay, who began his role Jan. 12 after resigning from the Indiana Senate in December. The governor's post on X did not mention Zay.

The governor said Monday on X, "Affordability is my top priority and I am confident Chairman Swinger will deliver on that priority for Hoosiers."

The IURC voted 3-1 in June to approve a $71 million rate hike for AES Indiana.

Zay voted to back the proposal.

Swinger recused himself from the vote because he had worked on the case previously when he was on the consumer counselor’s office staff.

Other commissioners voted without explaining their decisions, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported.

Shortly after Wednesday's vote, Braun said, “My top priority is affordability, which is why I am deeply disappointed by the IURC’s approval of another AES rate increase.

"Hoosiers have spent years tightening their belts and making tough financial decisions. It’s time for utility companies to do the same.”

AES Indiana provides electricity service to about 490,000 homes and businesses in Indianapolis and some nearby areas. Customers will see rate increases starting in July, and again in January.