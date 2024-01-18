After school care now provided by the Boys & Girls Club at Enlace Academy

INDIANAPOLIS — The demand for after school care is at an all-time high and it's widespread, according to the Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Club wanted to help meet the demand and now has a program inside a charter school on the west side of Indianapolis.

At Enlace Academy, located off West 38th Street, students now have the opportunity for after school care until 6:30 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club started providing the care last week. Its main goal is to prevent students from being home alone and provide affordable education.

"Kids just need a place to go that's safe and lets them have fun and be themselves," said Director Chris Hernandez.

The academy serves students K-8.

“A lot of people know Enlace as being the hub or multi-lingual learners. The assumption is that we only speak Spanish, but that’s not true,” said Principal Stephanie Campos-Johnson. “We have over 20 countries represented, and there are about eight different languages spoken here daily.”

Students can be enrolled into the program for $25 a school-year.

Campos-Johnson says the cost is a game-changer for families.

“A lot of their families were hearing $50 a week per kid. That’s a lot if you are struggling to provide for your family,” said Campos-Johnson. “What we find here is with $25 a year, our kids are able to have programs and field trips and the kids are growing as a person.”

The students tell WRTV they enjoy it.

“You can do fun stuff in the class when you follow directions,” said the students.

Hernandez is hoping more parents will sign up their children. Staffing is also highly needed.

"We are hoping to get to 40 students very soon. We have the capacity for up to 75 but there is always room for more. The need is there," said Hernandez.

Nearly 420,000 children statewide would be enrolled in after school care if cost and accessibility to programs weren't an issue for families.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis echoed that message. It has a wait list of more than 800 children for before and after school programs throughout central Indiana.

"It's hard. We work, they are working. We want them to know we have resources for them and it's at a minimal cost," said Campos-Johnson.

Enlace Academy is one of five locations receiving after school care provided by the Boys & Girls Club.

The school says it will help families cover the $25 fee, if needed.

Club membership fees are $25 for a school-year membership and available only to students enrolled in Enlace Academy.

The Club will welcome members on days when school is in session with hours of operation Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and on Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.