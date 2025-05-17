At least 5 injured, 75 homes damaged after severe storms in Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON — Severe storms struck Bloomington and Monroe County on Friday, causing significant damage across various areas.

Emergency personnel responded to numerous reports of damage in Western and Southern Monroe County, including the Ranchero Motel and Clear Creek Post Office, both of which sustained serious damage.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported damage was along West State Road 45, Stanford Road, Ison Road, Elwren Road, and Harmony Road, with downed trees and power lines affecting approximately 75 homes.

There were also five non-severe injuries, including one 96-year-old male with a head injury, who was thankfully stabilized and transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

In light of the damage, the Clear Creek Post Office has temporarily closed. The office said customers can access P.O. Box mail and retail services at the Smithville Post Office, located at 7390 S. Strain Ridge Rd., Smithville. Street delivery to Clear Creek addresses will continue unaffected, but there is no reopening date for the Clear Creek Post Office at this time.

Mayor Kerry Thomson expressed her gratitude to emergency responders, stating:

To our city and county emergency personnel—Bloomington Police and Fire, Monroe County responders, the Red Cross, and others—thank you. You remind us what steady hands and open hearts look like in a crisis. Being a good neighbor right now doesn’t require a uniform or a title. It might look like checking on someone next door, sharing a meal, or simply showing patience in a shaken community. Look for the helpers—and thank them. And if you’re able, be the helper. That’s who we are in Bloomington.

How You Can Help

Here are ways for residents to assist:

Support Response Efforts: Share accurate information and avoid bringing unsolicited donations to ensure effective resource allocation. Emergency Shelter: Sherwood Oaks Christian Church (2700 E. Rogers Rd) is open for those in need, offering food, showers, and emotional support. Entry is through Door 4. Important Reminder: If you’re not directly affected, please do not bring supplies to the shelter, as prioritization will be given to those impacted. What’s Next: Further information on volunteer opportunities for recovery efforts will be shared. Those needing shelter can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross.

As the Bloomington community comes together, Mayor Thomson encourages residents to support one another. Updates will be provided as they become available.