After two deadly crashes in Indianapolis, police and driving instructors share ways to stay safe

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police are urging drivers to use extra caution after two fatal crashes occurred in Indianapolis within about 48 hours.

IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson says one person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning. It follows another deadly wreck earlier this week.

Police, driving instructors share ways to stay safe following two deadly crashes

Between Monday and Wednesday, Indiana State Police reported nearly 100 crashes statewide, while IMPD logged at least 254 crashes in the city since Monday. Local highways have also seen multiple serious wrecks over the last week.

“It definitely would shake you up,” Thompson said. “I can’t imagine being someone walking down the street or kids going to school looking at this wreck."

Thompson noted that in both recent fatal crashes, drivers may have lost control and crossed into another lane of traffic.

Driving instructors say awareness and self-control behind the wheel can make a critical difference.

“Most people get behind the wheel and act like they are the only people on the road,” said Dr. James W. Dix III, owner of Circle City Driving Academy.

Dix says defensive driving starts with knowing what’s happening around your vehicle at all times.

“One of the most important things is to know what’s going on at all four corners of the car,” he said. “You also need to pay attention to your speed because it’s what gives you control."

He adds that many drivers are stressed or distracted, and managing your own behavior on the road is essential.

“There’s a lot going on in our community, so you need to keep that in mind especially on the roads,” Dix said.

Thompson agrees that many collisions are preventable.

“Crashes do happen, but these can be prevented and we can reduce the likelihood of death,” he said.