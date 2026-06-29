AG Rokita demands Merrillville stop blocking ICE detention facilities

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is demanding the Town of Merrillville to stop interfering with federal immigration enforcement efforts, warning the town it has until July 15 to comply or face a lawsuit.

Rokita sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Merrillville Town Council, accusing officials of unlawfully blocking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from establishing new detention space in the area.

“As I've made very clear, Indiana will not tolerate any kind of sanctuary-style obstruction of immigration enforcement from local government officials,” Rokita said. “If they don't change course immediately, we will hold them accountable.”

Rokita mentioned the resolution Merrillville Town Council passed on January 27 that declared opposition to any new ICE processing or detention facilities within town limits.

It passed unanimously with every council member voting in favor.

Council President Rick Bella in a public statement said “Merrillville is not an appropriate location for such a facility.”

The resolution states:



The town opposes converting existing industrial warehouses into ICE detention or processing facilities

Those warehouses were built for industrial use — not to house people at detention scale

Such a conversion would strain water, sewer, police, fire, and emergency services

Any facility that ignores local zoning and planning rules is unacceptable

The council's main duty is to protect the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors



Rokita's office claims Merrillville officials contacted property owners involved in potential ICE real estate deals to discourage sales. The office also says some deals fell through and some owners feared retaliation. Those claims come from Rokita's office and have not been independently confirmed.

Rokita says the town's actions violate Indiana's FAIRNESS Act, anti-sanctuary laws, and the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

The cease-and-desist letter demands Merrillville:



Repeal Resolution No. 26-02

Stop interfering with real estate deals between ICE and property owners

Publicly promise not to retaliate against owners who sell to ICE

Failure to comply by July 15, 2026 will result in a lawsuit and possible fines.

WRTV has reached out to the Merrillville Town Council for comment.