AG Rokita files lawsuit against Indianapolis Public Schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is taking legal action against Indianapolis Public Schools over immigration enforcement.

Rokita says IPS's policies limit ICE's access to school grounds and also prohibit IPS employees from sharing information with the agency.

According to the Attorney General, in January, IPS staff prevented ICE agents from deporting an illegal immigrant who he says voluntarily agreed to leave the country. Rokita said IPS defied the state's anti-sanctuary law.

Rokita is asking the court for a preliminary injunction to ensure the district complies with what he says are federal and state laws.

The IPS Board of School Commissioners released this statement, responding to the lawsuit:

Indianapolis Public Schools is committed to ensuring safe, supportive, and welcoming learning environments for all students. As has always been the case, we will continue to uphold the law while keeping these commitments.



IPS affirms that it has been actively collaborating with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office to review relevant policies and procedures. Unfortunately, despite taking six months to craft his opinion on IPS’ policies, Mr. Rokita permitted only five business days from the time IPS received his review to respond, and then refused IPS’ request for any additional time. Yet, these important issues deserve thoughtful, deliberative weighing of important legal rights — not impulsive, superficial efforts for political gain.



While IPS takes all legal obligations seriously, we respectfully hope that all concerned parties will recognize the heavy burden that silly litigation and political posturing places on students, families, and taxpayers. Every dollar spent on defensive legal posture is a dollar not spent on instructional support, teacher development, student services, or enrichment. In this case, Mr. Rokita prefers those dollars go to fight gratuitous political battles, as has too often been the case.



Additionally, IPS is deeply offended that the Indiana Attorney General persists in willfully dehumanizing our children and their families by labeling them as "aliens." Our students are invaluable, unique, and bright human beings who enrich our schools and our community.



In Indianapolis Public Schools, the safety and security of our students is our top priority, and this commitment is non-negotiable.

The district said it wouldn't allow any action by ICE on school grounds without a judicial warrant back in February.