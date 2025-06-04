AG Rokita scrutinizes DEI policies at Butler and DePauw Universities

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita has scrutinized the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies at Butler and DePauw universities.

Rokita sent letters that raise concerns about potential violations of federal and state civil rights laws as well as issues related to the institutions’ nonprofit statuses. A similar inquiry was directed to Notre Dame University on May 9.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that racial discrimination of any kind in our education system is repugnant to our civil rights laws, even if done supposedly to help groups claimed to be disadvantaged or underrepresented,” Attorney General Rokita stated. “Hoosiers are rightfully concerned that some education institutions treat students, faculty, staff and others differently based on race under the guise of DEI or similar initiatives. We are investigating to determine whether universities’ DEI programs are consistent with the law.”

Rokita has requested information on the universities' admissions and hiring practices, specifically any changes made following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Students for Fair Admissions decision.

Additionally, he seeks documentation regarding the guidance given to faculty and admissions staff regarding DEI goals and whether race plays a role in efforts to recruit and enroll members of “underrepresented” groups.

Rokita emphasized that the universities' responses to these inquiries will help determine if further action is necessary to ensure compliance with nonprofit standards and Indiana's commitment to racial equality.

Responses from the Universities:

"Butler University is in receipt of a communication from the Office of the Attorney General and is currently reviewing the requests. The University takes seriously its commitment to compliance with all state and federal laws and will respond to the Office of the Attorney General within due time." Butler University