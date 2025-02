BARGERSVILLE — In a remarkable display of teamwork, a beloved horse received a much-needed rescue in Bargersville on Thursday.

The Bargersville Fire, Johnson County Animal Control, and the Morgantown Fire Large Animal Rescue Team joined forces to save Flash, an aging gelding who was stuck in the mud after the recent thaw.

Thanks to their swift efforts, Flash was freed and relocated to a nearby barn to rest and recover.

Bargersville Fire Department