Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opens on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is officially open on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The theater is located at the former Georgetown Cinema, 3898 Lafayette Road, and features 14 screens with nearly 1,000 seats, food, local beers on tap, and craft cocktails. It is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

At Alamo Drafthouse, patrons can have their food and drinks delivered to their seats by servers. Each movie will include a 30-minute preshow centered around the film, including funny clips, video essays, and more.

The theater chain was founded in 1997 in Austin, Texas, and has nearly 40 locations across the United States.

