Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to open first Indiana location on the city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will open its first Indiana location on the northwest side of Indianapolis in 2024.

The theater will be located at the former Georgetown Cinema, 3898 Lafayette Road, and will feature 14 screens with nearly 1,000 seats, food, local beers on tap and craft cocktails.

“Alamo Drafthouse Cinema provides a unique, cool and colorful experience that embraces the community that goes to the heart of our vision,” Fabio de la Cruz, principal of Sojos Capital, said. “Alamo will bring new life and energy to the neighborhood. We are standing by our commitment to revitalize the northwest side neighborhood and are excited to start our first commercial project of many in the area.”

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has a strict no talking, no texting policy that ensures guests can enjoy the film free from distractions. Patrons can have their food and drinks delivered to their seats by servers. Each movie will include a 30-minute preshow centered around the film, including funny clips, video essays and more.

“We visit Indianapolis almost every year for Gencon, the truly epic annual tabletop gaming gathering,” Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse, said. “We’ve grown to really love this city over the years and are so excited to get to know and support the local film community in the years ahead.”

The theater chain was founded in 1997 in Austin, Texas. They now have nearly 40 locations across the United States.

