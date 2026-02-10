'Alcohol totally consumed my life': Indianapolis woman shares recovery story to help others

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is sharing her recovery story, hoping to inspire others struggling with addiction to seek help.

Indianapolis woman shares recovery story to help others in their journey

Molly Pope, an alumna of Recovery Centers of America Indianapolis, credits the facility's alumni program with where she is today. Her sobriety date is November 4, 2023, after spending 31 days in treatment.

"I can honestly tell you that this alumni group is what keeps me sober," Pope said.

Pope described how alcohol had completely taken over her life before she sought treatment.

"It had taken my life away from me. I was sick and tired of being sick and tired," Pope said. "When I came to RCA Indianapolis, I weighed 102 pounds. I barely could walk into the facility. My body was shutting down, and had it not been for Recovery Centers of America, I would not be here doing this interview with you today."

Recovery Centers of America opened its Indianapolis location in 2020 on Township Line Road on the northwest side of the city. The facility recently marked a significant milestone, having served nearly 5,000 patients over the past five years.

Christine Schultz, CEO of Recovery Centers of America at Indianapolis, emphasized the facility's strategic location and mission.

"We're very centrally located, so it's easy for us to help patients access care from South Bend to Evansville, Terre Haute," Schultz said. "Hoosiers are still struggling with addiction and mental health issues, and being able to get those services is so important for that recovery process."

The facility's alumni program plays a crucial role in long-term recovery support. Rebecca Shea, the alumni coordinator who has been sober since September 8, 2022, works directly with women like Pope after they complete treatment.

"A lot of people have lost a lot of their family and friends because of their decisions," Shea said. "It's about showing people that we can live, we can have fun, we can do fun things and not have to go back to old habits."

Pope, who didn't achieve sobriety until age 58, has a particular message for younger people struggling with addiction.

"I like to stress to the younger people: do it while you can when you're young because I missed a lot of time with my daughters because I chose alcohol over my family," Pope said. "It's important to tell people that you are not alone."