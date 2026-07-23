Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are bringing their art exhibition to Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS — You probably know Alicia Keys for her piano ballads and Swizz Beatz for his production credits, but the power couple has spent the last two decades quietly building an impressive art collection. And this fall, they will share it with Indianapolis.

The Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys exhibit is coming to Newfields this September, the museum announced. It will showcase roughly 130 works spotlighting Black diasporic artists across multiple generations.

The collection features some of the biggest names in the art world: Gordon Parks, Amy Sherald, Nick Cave, Kehinde Wiley, Jean-Michel Basquiat and more.

The exhibit is broken into three sections:



“On the Shoulders of Giants” — celebrating legendary artists who laid the foundation for future generations

“Giant Conversations” — works that critique society while celebrating Black joy, resilience and community

“Giant Presence” — a bold, large-scale finale featuring monumental works that demand your attention

Several artists featured in the collection are already represented in Newfields' own holdings, according to the museum.

The exhibit runs from Sept. 19 through Feb.28.

Tickets and dates are available at Newfields website.