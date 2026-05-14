All-terrain track chairs and Vietnam War-era helmets stolen from Fort Harrison

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WRTV) — The Indiana Conservation Officers are offering a reward for information on break-ins at Fort Harrison State Park that resulted in the theft of two all-terrain track chairs and several other items.

The break-ins into six buildings at Fort Harrison happened sometime between 9 p.m. April 30 and 6 a.m. May 1.

Officers did not provide a full list of stolen items, but say several things were taken, specifically noting two track chairs and two Vietnam War-era helmets.

The track chairs, seen in pictures below, are black and orange with large tracks for wheels. The chairs were introduced in March, and are designed to help people with limited mobility safely explore the park’s off-road and rugged terrains.

The $5,550 will be awarded to anyone who provides information leading to the recovery of the stolen items.

Tips regarding the thefts to contact the Indiana Conservation Officers Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536 or by email at ICODispatch@dnr.IN.gov.