INDIANAPOLIS — Over 1,400 Allegiant Air pilots protested across the country on Tuesday for better wages, working conditions and quality of life.

Indianapolis International Airport was one of 22 airports to have demonstrations.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Allegiant Air Pilots protest in Indy, demanding fair contract

"We're here to let management know that we are done playing games. We're done with delays," said Matthew Orahood, Captain at Allegiant Air.

Captain Matthew Orahood said Allegiant Air pilots are fed up.

"We're just trying to get in line with pilots at other airlines who fly the same equipment, same qualifications, do the same work, and we're just trying to get in line with everybody else on benefits, compensation, work rules, and scheduling," said Orahood.

"We're about 30% below the next lowest, even with their proposed increase. They'll come out and say they've offered 50% wage increases, and that still leaves us 30% below the next leading airline," said David White.

WRTV

Co-pilot David White is among those who stood shoulder to shoulder and marched outside the Indianapolis International Airport. He said it's not just about pay, but also about work rules and quality of life.

"Travel plans may be impacted in the near future. We've been in negotiations for almost five years, operating under far outdated work rules and compensation agreed to back in 2016," said White.

The demonstration comes on the same day a new route between Indianapolis and Burbank, California, was announced.

The new flight begins in May of 2026 with one-way fares as low as $79.

"We've added flights before. Flights come and go," Orahood said.

WRTV

Orahood says that adding flights is great, but they need pilots to keep them.

"We've lost flights along the way due to being not able to staff them and support those flights. We hope we can reach a contract so we can continue to grow," he said.

Both said they chose this airline because of lower fares and opportunities to give to friends and families across the country.

They hope a new deal is reached so they can continue service in Indy.

"Everyone behind me lives and works in central Indiana. Our families are here. Our kids go to school here. We're in churches and community organizations here. So, Indianapolis is a big, important community to all of us here today.