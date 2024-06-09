Allisonville Road at 146th Street in Noblesville reopens after being closed for 3 months

NOBLESVILLE — Allisonville Road at 146th Street has now reopened to traffic.

The Hamilton County Highway Department closed the area for 90 days due to construction.

The closure was the next step in a $44 million project to convert the intersection into a roundabout with an overpass crossing Allisonville Road.

The agency said the project is necessary because an estimated 40,000 vehicles cross that intersection every day.

Officials say a temporary signal will be used during the next phase of construction. Motorists will not be able to make any left turns from any direction.

The speed limit in the area is 35 miles-per-hour and drivers can expect delays during peak hours.

Construction of the new intersection is estimated to finish by the summer of 2025.