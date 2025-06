INDIANAPOLIS — Northbound Allisonville Road is closed at Kessler Boulevard as Citizens Energy Group conducts emergency repairs on a water main break, the company said Thursday.

Kessler Boulevard remains open for east-west traffic, but the closure is expected to impact the afternoon rush hour and last until late evening.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the work area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For more information, visit www.citizensenergygroup.com.