Allisonville Road to close at 146th Street for three months due to construction

NOBLESVILLE — Allisonville Road is a key north-south link in Hamilton County, but that link will be broken in Noblesville for the entire spring.

The Hamilton County Highway Department is closing Allisonville Road at 146th Street for at least 90 days, starting on Friday. 146th Street will remain open throughout the reconstruction.

It's the next step in a $44 million project to convert the intersection into a roundabout with an overpass crossing Allisonville Road.

The agency said the project is necessary because an estimated 40,000 vehicles cross that intersection every day.

"We understand that it's a pain in the rear right now and this 90-day closure is not going to help people's frustration levels," said Brandi Tarner of the Hamilton County Highway Department. "Remember the State Road 37 closures and Highway 31 closures to get those where they are now. We want to remind people that it's all part of a bigger plan."

Construction of the new intersection is estimated to finish by the summer of 2025.