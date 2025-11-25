Amazon announces $15 billion investment in Northern Indiana data centers

NORTHERN INDIANA – Amazon plans to invest an additional $15 billion in Northern Indiana to build data center campuses, the company announced, adding to its existing $11 billion commitment in St. Joseph County.

The investment will add 2.4 gigawatts of data center capacity in the region and is expected to create more than 1,100 jobs, according to Amazon. The facilities are intended to support artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies.

"This is a massive win for Hoosier ratepayers. This agreement will ensure a surplus in new energy development that will deliver real savings to Hoosier ratepayers," said Governor Mike Braun. "Amazon's historic investment shows that Indiana's business-friendly climate continues to attract world-class employers and drive growth in our state. This project will create more than a thousand jobs while supporting thousands more across the region, further strengthening Indiana's position in energy dominance and economic leadership."

The new positions will include data center engineers, network specialists, engineering operations managers, and security specialists. Amazon says the investment will also support additional jobs in construction and related fields.

Amazon has entered into an energy agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) that the company projects will provide approximately $1 billion in cost savings to Indiana residents and businesses over 15 years.

The company said it will offer training programs in local communities, including data center technician programs and STEM education opportunities for K-12 schools.

Since 2010, Amazon reports it has invested more than $31.3 billion in Indiana and currently supports 24,500 full and part-time jobs plus 27,500 indirect jobs across various facilities in the state.

The data centers will be designed for AI, machine learning, and cloud applications, according to Amazon Web Services.