Amazon hiring 5,000 employees in Indiana for holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon announced that it will hire 5,000 employees in Indiana for the holiday season, including 3,500 in Indianapolis.

Packing, picking, sorting and shipping are some of the roles available to applicants.

The company says it's making its largest compensation investment, offering $20.50 an hour for customer fulfillment and transportation employees.

"A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice," said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations.

Additionally, seasonal employees will have the opportunity to transition to full-time positions.

Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.

