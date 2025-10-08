INDIANAPOLIS — It's a big week for discounts as Amazon, Target and Walmart all have days of big deals.

From practical household needs to early holiday shopping, consumers are taking advantage of the markdowns

"I have a baby, so more baby stuff that will get me through the next year," said Kristyn Purevich.

"I'm looking for some new bedspreads and towels for the house," said Carol Madden.

Amazon, Target, Walmart all having big savings events. Are they the best deals?

Some shoppers say they are finding worthy deals during the sales events.

"They have a lot of good deals on toys, they're like 40-60% off," said Marleny Velez, who starts her Christmas shopping now.

Others are taking a more strategic approach by comparison shopping across retailers.

"You know, I didn't see anything that I thought was a great deal, that's why I decided to get in my car and go to Target," said Madden.

Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, advises consumers to be selective about their purchases during these sales events.

"It's important to note that not everything is on sale this week, so you want to be a little bit flexible and make a list of the items that you do want to buy, but you might have to wait until Black Friday to get the best deals," Palmer said.

Palmer recommends actively monitoring prices to identify genuine bargains.

"The key for consumers is really to monitor the prices right now, so if you do see a really good deal, you can jump on it," Palmer said.

However, she notes that patience can sometimes lead to better savings.

"You can get more savings by spreading out your purchases for when the best sales pop up," Palmer said.

WRTV

For shoppers unsure whether they're getting the best deal, Palmer suggests using price-tracking tools.

"Use the website camelcamelcamel.com or the browser extension camelizer, download that, and it will let you know the price history and whether you're getting a good deal or not," Palmer said.

Amazon shoppers can also utilize the platform's AI tool Rufus to help check prices.

Retailers often create urgency by displaying low stock warnings, but experts caution against being pressured by these tactics.

According to experts, some of the best finds during current sales events are name-brand tech, home goods and personal care items. However, they recommend waiting on electronics and toys.