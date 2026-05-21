AMBER Alert issued for 6-month-old baby from Hammond

HAMMON, Ind. (WRTV) — Indiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Hammond.

Devaeyah Lucas-Bell was last seen Thursday at 4:20 a.m. in Hammond, according to police. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Lucas-Bell has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants.

Police said the suspect is Deandry Sabbs, 31. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 208 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sabbs was driving a gray four-door Nissan sedan with unknown Illinois plates, police said. His clothing description was not available.

Hammond is about 163 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information should contact Hammond Police at 219-852-6357 or call 911.