American Cancer Society urges lawmakers to vote against reconciliation bill amid Medicaid cuts

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Cancer Society is calling on lawmakers to vote against the reconciliation bill currently advancing through Congress, citing potential cuts to Medicaid that would adversely affect cancer patients across the nation.

One in ten cancer patients relies on Medicaid during their treatment. According to the American Cancer Society, the proposed reductions in the reconciliation bill could significantly impact this population.

"I remember thinking I was going to die and my husband saying we are going to go bankrupt," Christine Yoder, a cancer survivor who fought and beat the disease in 2014, only to face a recurrence, said. "So we kind of had two different viewpoints on how that was going to look."

Yoder's experience highlights the stark reality faced by many patients upon receiving a cancer diagnosis. Last year, she underwent a double mastectomy due to her battle with cancer.

Her grandson has been living with brain cancer since he was eight. Yoder explained that Medicaid serves as a secondary insurance, covering essential costs that primary insurance often does not. According to ACS, one in three kids with cancer are covered by Medicaid. For many, it's their only form of insurance. Without Medicaid, she fears her daughter would likely face financial ruin.

"Medicaid keeps the lights on at home," Yoder added. "It keeps food in the refrigerator. It doesn't pay for that directly, but it allows her to have the means to keep feeding her boys, that like to eat a lot. "

The American Cancer Society predicts that if the bill passes, 8.6 million people could lose their healthcare due to no longer being eligible for Medicaid. The organization says volunteers and cancer advocates have contacted members of Congress more than 100,000 times and delivered more than 30,000 petition signatures this year, urging Congress to protect Medicaid.

"There are conversations around cutting $880 billion from healthcare costs, and there's just no way to do that without removing people from Medicaid," said Allie Castgregg, Indiana Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society.

If cancer patients lose their Medicaid coverage, bills would pile up, the organization says that many would likely delay their care, resulting in fewer people surviving the disease.

"For folks with cancer, losing their coverage is often a matter of life or death," Castgregg said. "We know that patients will delay treatment or avoid it altogether, which can have dire consequences."

While President Donald Trump has stated that he does not plan to make cuts to Medicaid, the American Cancer Society warns that proposed changes regarding work requirements and other alterations to coverage could lead to those 8.6 million people losing their insurance.

As Congress prepares to vote, the American Cancer Society continues to advocate for the protection of Medicaid, emphasizing its critical role in ensuring that cancer patients receive necessary care. For more information about the American Cancer Society, click here.