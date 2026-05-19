American Red Cross opens new donation centers in Indianapolis and Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood and platelets this month at new donation centers in Indianapolis and Noblesville.

Donors have a chance to win tickets to the June 4 Indiana Fever game vs. the Atlanta Dream and receive a beach towel while supplies last.

The drives aim to ensure a stable blood supply during summer, with specific incentives offered for donations made through May 31.

The Indianapolis center is at 1510 N. Meridian St. The Noblesville center is at 14765 Hazel Dell Crossing.

To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org .

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