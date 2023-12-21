Amp Harris hosts 17th annual toy drive at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Rather than the usual race cars zooming around the track, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was filled with lines of cars receiving holiday gifts on Thursday.

Indianapolis philanthropist Amp Harris has hosted a toy drive at the IMS for the past 17 years. Over 1,200 children received gifts throughout the day.

“You never know what somebody is going through so it’s a blessing to be a blessing during this time of the year,” Harris said.

Harris says the event takes three weeks to put together but feels the end result is worth the time.

“There’s grandmothers who have their grandkids or mothers who are struggling,” Harris said. “For us the work is well worth it.”

Families were gifted toys and stuffed animals. Harris also handed out over 500 cards stuffed with tickets to Pacers games and events held at the IMS.

Harris was joined by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

“We know for certain a toy is not going to cure whatever they’re going through, but it will put a smile on their face,” Harris said. “It’s a beautiful thing when people are smiling.”