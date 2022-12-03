AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees

INDIANAPOLIS — American Medical Response (AMR), which provides 911 emergency service in Central Indiana, is "scaling back operations."

According to its website, AMR partnered with the Greenwood Fire Department in 2014 and later expanded to Indianapolis.

A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.

"Reduced demand for non-emergency transports, severe inflation, low government reimbursement, and other factors have made continuing along our current path unsustainable," the spokesperson shared in a statement to WRTV. "Meanwhile, there is a nationwide shortage of paramedics and EMTs."

The company says it is assisting employees who want to transfer and are providing severance packages to full-time employees who choose not to transfer.

AMR will continue to operate in Evansville, where there are job openings.