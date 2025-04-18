Watch Now
Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Cece Winans bring Christmas Tour to Fishers

The trio announced their tour is making a stop in Fishers on Thursday, December 4.
Fishers Event Center
FISHERS, INDIANA — The Fishers Event Center announced on Friday that Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Cece Winans are making a stop in Fishers for their Christmas Together Tour.

The tour will be traveling across the country, and is making a stop at the Fishers Event Center on Thursday, December 4.

The Christmas Together Tour reunites Grant, Smith and Winens the first time since 1998, the news release said.

Tickets will be available starting with a venue presale starting Wednesday, April 23 with code MERRY. General on-sale will begin Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m.

More information about the tour and tickets can be found at the Fishers Event Center website andTicket Master.

