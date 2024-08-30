An increase in number of people traveling for Labor Day Weekend with a decrease in travel costs

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a record number of people traveling this Labor Day Weekend. AAA says it's a 9% increase from last year, but you may notice cheaper prices.

AAA sent WRTV these statistics:



Traveling by Car:

Thousands of Hoosiers are expected to be traveling by car this Labor Day weekend, to popular cities like Chicago, Boston, New York and Orlando. People can expect heavier traffic starting Thursday, August 29 through Monday, September 2 and even trickling over to Tuesday, September 3. Heavier traffic can lead to longer travel times, for example if you are headed to Chicago from Indianapolis this weekend, you can expect nearly a 26% increase in your travel time due to heavier traffic. Domestic car rentals are 16% cheaper this Labor Day Weekend compared to last year.



Traveling by Plane:

We are expecting high air travel volumes this holiday, with busy airports and millions of people traveling. Domestic airfare is 2% cheaper this Labor Day Weekend compared to last year.

Gas Prices:

Travelers should expect to pay less for at the pump this year, compared to last year. The national average over Labor Day Weekend in 2023 was $3.81. In recent weeks, gas prices have remained steady, hovering around $3.50.



2023 Travel Compared:

Domestic travel is up 9% compared to last year. International travel being down 4% compared to last year.

Top Travel Destinations:

Top ten popular spots for travel this Labor Day Weekend include Seattle, Anchorage and Juneau.



According to the travel company Hopper, 23 million airline seats are taking off this weekend, a 2% bump from last year. While averages are up for flights, the Indianapolis International Airport says they're not expecting massive crowds.

"Doesn't seem too [busy] today," said Paul Holten heading out to Orlando with his family.

Hopper says airfare costs are down by 5% from last year due to more supply from airlines and lower fuel costs this year.

"Seemed about average I would say," said Holten.

