Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

An increase in number of people traveling for Labor Day Weekend with a decrease in travel costs

There's a record number of people traveling this Labor Day Weekend. AAA says it's a 9% increase from last year, but you may notice cheaper prices.
travel4.jpg
travel.jpg
travel2.jpg
travel3.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a record number of people traveling this Labor Day Weekend. AAA says it's a 9% increase from last year, but you may notice cheaper prices.

AAA sent WRTV these statistics:

  • Traveling by Car:
    • Thousands of Hoosiers are expected to be traveling by car this Labor Day weekend, to popular cities like Chicago, Boston, New York and Orlando.
    • People can expect heavier traffic starting Thursday, August 29 through Monday, September 2 and even trickling over to Tuesday, September 3.
    • Heavier traffic can lead to longer travel times, for example if you are headed to Chicago from Indianapolis this weekend, you can expect nearly a 26% increase in your travel time due to heavier traffic.
    • Domestic car rentals are 16% cheaper this Labor Day Weekend compared to last year.
travel.jpg

  • Traveling by Plane:
    • We are expecting high air travel volumes this holiday, with busy airports and millions of people traveling.
    • Domestic airfare is 2% cheaper this Labor Day Weekend compared to last year.
  • Gas Prices:
    • Travelers should expect to pay less for at the pump this year, compared to last year.
    • The national average over Labor Day Weekend in 2023 was $3.81. In recent weeks, gas prices have remained steady, hovering around $3.50.
travel3.jpg

  • 2023 Travel Compared:
    • Domestic travel is up 9% compared to last year.
    • International travel being down 4% compared to last year.
  • Top Travel Destinations:
    • Top ten popular spots for travel this Labor Day Weekend include Seattle, Anchorage and Juneau.

According to the travel company Hopper, 23 million airline seats are taking off this weekend, a 2% bump from last year. While averages are up for flights, the Indianapolis International Airport says they're not expecting massive crowds.

travel2.jpg

"Doesn't seem too [busy] today," said Paul Holten heading out to Orlando with his family.

Hopper says airfare costs are down by 5% from last year due to more supply from airlines and lower fuel costs this year.

"Seemed about average I would say," said Holten.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.