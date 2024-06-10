Anderson apartment fire leaves 3 cats injured, no tenants hurt

ANDERSON — Three cats were saved with CPR after a large apartment fire in Anderson on Monday. Fortunately, all the tenants were evacuated safely.

The Anderson Fire Department responded to the fire at Apple Creek Apartments near 60th and Columbus this morning.

Firefighters said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived.

All the tenants were evacuated safely. Three cats were saved by CPR and taken to the veterinarian.

Officials say eight units in the apartment were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.