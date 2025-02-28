Anderson church now searching for new place to house homeless

ANDERSON — An Anderson Church has stopped providing shelter to the unhoused.

"These people last night cried because they didn't know where they were going. Last night, I cried because I couldn't do anything to help," said Jessica Mccullough.

McCullough volunteers at Restoration Church. Throughout February, the church served as a warming center.

"One of the nights we had over 90 people in here. There were 96 people in here, and it became very real to us that even after the weather warmed up, they still need help, and this can't end," said Richard Moghadam, Homeless Outreach Coordinator with Restoration Church.

That's why the church decided to offer shelter to them.

"Every human has the right to sleep at night without the fear of being robbed or raped, and you should have the ability and the right to have something in your belly on a daily basis, and so that's kind of where we started," said Pastor Mike Weller.

"I didn't feel like I was fighting the world alone for a change, and I felt like everybody here had the same kind of heart as I do. I don't get food stamps," said Donald Esposito.

"In a week and a half, 11 people have gotten work, and three have gone to rehab, which tells us that there's there's a need, that we've recognized that in the city of Anderson, there's not a clear pathway from homelessness to security," said Weller.

The man in charge of the church building explained the church cannot operate as a shelter because they do not have the proper permits.

He also said neighbors have complained.

The church will still provide meals and snacks, but people won't be able to stay there.

Weller said the church is also looking at other properties in Anderson that could be used as a shelter.

"They're good people. They just need help," said McCullough.

Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick, Jr. said the city has not filed any complaints against Restoration Church.

He also said: