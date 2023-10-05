Anderson family urges people to get CPR certified after daughter’s near drowning experience

ANDERSON — On Thursday afternoon, 5-year-old Willow is back at Ascension St. Vincent Emergency Room in Anderson.

"She is sassy pants. That's what we call her," said Tammy Wagner, her guardian.

This time the Wagner's aren't back for any emergency reasons. They're putting a free CPR clinic for the community because CPR saved Willow's life.

"They gave us less than zero hope that she would make it," said Tammy.

Tammy and her husband, Robert, say in July they were having a pool day, and everyone went back into the house together. They have safeguards in place around the pool, but Willow snuck back outside and got back into the pool.

"The next thing we hear is she’s face down in the pool — Willow’s face down in the pool — and you just can’t believe what you’re hearing," said Tammy.

Tammy and Robert started CPR immediately and continued to do so until help got there. She was first taken to Ascension St. Vincent.

"It made all the difference in the world. By him starting CPR that early, it helped keep oxygen in her body. Essentially, it saved her life," said Kindra Rose, a nurse on Willow's care team.

Willow was life-flighted to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital where she spent eight days in the ICU. On day three, Tammy and Robert got to hold her again.

Wagner family

"The last time I held her, she was dead. She had no pulse. She was lifeless. That was probably the biggest realization of a miracle that I experienced in those few day," Robert said.

Wagner Family

Robert and Tammy want everyone to understand the importance of knowing CPR.

"You never know when you’ll need it, but you’ll be forever grateful that you have it," said Robert.

Wagner family

The staff at Ascension St. Vincent say if you ever need to start giving CPR, compressions is the most important step to start.

For more information on how to give CPR or where to wake certification classes, click here.