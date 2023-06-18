Anderson man dies in I-69 wreck on Saturday

MADISON COUNTY — An Anderson man died on Saturday after wrecking his vehicle on I-69 while attempting to change lanes.

On June 17, at 1:30 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 69 at the 217 mile-marker.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2010 Honda Fit driven by Matt Fields-Stone, 33, of Anderson, was traveling northbound on I-69 when he attempted to make a lane change.

At some point during the lane change, Stone noticed another vehicle, swerved back to the left, lost control leaving the roadway and rolled, police say.

Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Stone was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.