Anderson mom speaks out after her 5-year-old son with autism was left behind

ANDERSON — An Anderson mom is searching for answers after her 5-year-old son with autism was forgotten twice last week while being transported home from school.

She tells our Amber Grigley that her son was supposed to be on the Special Needs bus but was not placed on that bus.

"His exact words were 'Mommy, they acted like I didn't exist," Grace Ford said.

Ford explained her worst nightmare when her son was left, not once, but twice while trying to get home from school.

"They said 'oh we called them, it's 100% okay.' That's my child, it's not 100% okay if you don't know where he is," Ford said.

Ford said last Thursday, she was waiting at the bus stop for her son to get off when he didn't, she immediately called Valley Grove Elementary.

"They're like, 'oh he's just running late. The bus pulls up and she just kind of shoves him out the door like she got to go. They forgot him, it's okay she's here," Ford said.

Ford said she tried to be understanding since school just started and mistakes happened, but the next day when Ronins was dropped off at Tenth Street Elementary instead of his school, Valley Grove. Ford said she reached her breaking point.

"I spoke to the Superintendent, the bus department, and the school eight times between Thursday and today and I finally got an answer after I talked to you guys," Ford said.

A statement from Anderson Community Schools admits there are challenges with transportation at the beginning of the school year.

"Despite our best efforts and preparation, there are always challenges with bus transportation the first few days of school as our staff, students, parents, and bus drivers adjust to new bus routes. Unfortunately, while infrequent, there are incidents where a student gets on the wrong bus, is taken to the wrong school, or misses their bus. We take these matters very seriously. We will continue to work with Mrs. Ford and parents throughout the district in an effort to continue providing students with safe and reliable transportation to and from school."

Brad Meadows, Director of District & Community Engagement at Anderson Community Schools Corporation

"They passed his pictures out to other schools just in case it happens again," Ford said.

Ronins has autism and wears a lifesaver bracelet. Ford said she hopes to regain trust in the school's transportation system but for now.

"I don't trust a whole lot of people to even watch my child and to be in his life and for me to trust the school to transport him and then they lose him not once, but twice. That's...that's hard," Ford said.