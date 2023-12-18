Anderson non-profit helping families with coats, clothes, and food during holiday

ANDERSON — On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of families filed into the Anderson Impact Center to take part in the third annual Love Event hosted by The Gathering of the Queens.

"This is our final big event of the year and we dedicate it to families and their children by giving away coats and clothing and food and prizes," said Marilynn Collier, the executive director.

The event is a community effort to help families in need. On Sunday, they helped between 400 and 500 families. Collier says each month they've been helping about 1,300 families at their mobile food markets.

"Absolutely an increase. This year just our service alone has increased. We’re up to now almost 12,000 families that we’ve served this year. We’ve noticed an increase in the last 3-4 months people not having jobs or laid off," said Collier.

Shauntel Boyd went to the coat drive with his four kids. They were able to pick out shoes and a few toys.

"It's an enjoyment to watch them pick out the things that they want instead of being a parent trying to guess what to get them," said Boyd.

With four kids, Boyd says it can be hard getting them what they want.

"It means a lot. When you can’t get your kids everything they want this is something that you can do," said Boyd.

"For me it’s heart warming because I grew up here. I grew up in Anderson, I grew up on the west side and the west side is actually struggling right now so when I see people come and we can help them. It means everything to me," said Collier.