ANDERSON — Anderson Police say they found a body of an adult male located in a dumpster Monday morning.

Officers said they were called at around 8:17 a.m. to 1304 Main St. in reference to a body being found in a trash dumpster.

They arrived and found a deceased adult male victim lying in the dumpster.

Identification of the victim will be made by the Madison County Coroner's Office.

The incident is still under investigation.