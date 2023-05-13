Anderson police recover a body from White River

ANDERSON — Anderson police said they recovered a deceased body from White River on Saturday morning.

Anderson Police said around 9:55 a.m. they were notified about a possible deceased body by a kayaker on the White River near the Rangeline Nature Preserve.

A white male body was then recovered approximately 1/4 mile west of Rangeline Road with the assistance of the Anderson Fire Department, police said.

Police said the identity of the man is being held until the family is notified and an official cause of death will be released by the Madison County Coroner's Office.

A death investigation is ongoing.

