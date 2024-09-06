Watch Now
Anderson substitute teacher using music to inspire the next generation

WRTV's Adam Schumes introduces us to a middle school substitute teacher in Madison County who is doing what it takes to inspire the next generation of students.
ANDERSON — A middle school substitute teacher in Madison County is doing what it takes to inspire the next generation of students.

“It’s the impression that you leave on people in the future. That's what they are going to tell you in about 30 years,” Austin Morgan told WRTV on Friday.

Morgan has been a full-time sub at Anderson Intermediate school since the start of the year.

He said he wanted to do something different to inspire his students.

So, on Fridays, Morgan puts on a pair of roller skates and has a dance party during lunch time for the students.

“How can you appeal to young people but still teach them valuable lessons they need to know later on in life,” Morgan said.

Morgan says it’s his way of giving back.

