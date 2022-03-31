Andrea Bocelli joining Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for Indianapolis show in December

INDIANAPOLIS — Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is coming to Indianapolis in December.

His tour, which includes 11 new shows in major cities throughout the country, will make a stop in Indianapolis on December 7 and will feature the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

This will be Bocelli’s first time performing in Indiana, according to Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

"The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is honored and thrilled to perform with Andrea Bocelli, one of the most celebrated artists of our time,” said James Johnson, Chief Executive Officer for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. “We are grateful for this opportunity to unite the incomparable talents of Mr. Bocelli and the ISO to bring this remarkable event to the central Indiana community."

Pre-sale begins Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Learn more at https://www.gainbridgefieldhouse.com.