INDIANAPOLIS — Disney On Ice and Make-A-Wish invited 20 local children out to the ice at Elevance Health Rink at Bicentennial Unity Plaza on Thursday.

The event was in celebration of the final weekend for the public to experience the rink before it closes for the season.

As part of the party, Anna and Elsa from the movie "Frozen" attended and skated with children.

The children also received tickets to attend one of this weekend's performances of Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic.