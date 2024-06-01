Annual Broad Ripple Duck Race, 5K returns to Rainbow Bridge

BROAD RIPPLE — The greatest spectacle in rubber duck racing returned to Rainbow Bridge on Saturday.

WRTV

Since 2012, the Broad Ripple Duck Race, hosted by the Broad Ripple Village Association, has brought the community together while supporting the programs and projects of the association.

3,000 rubber ducks competed in the race, floating from the Hope Plumbing Start Line down the canal to the AudioChuck Finish Line near College Avenue.

WRTV

Participants paid $6 per duck with all proceeds going to improve the quality of life in Broad Ripple.

In addition to the duck race, attendees could participate in a 5K through Broad Ripple Village.

WRTV

Over $2,500 in prizes were given out to the first, second and third place finishers of the Duck Race and the first male and female finishers of the 5K.